  Christmas at Glacier National Park

By Patrick Booth

Montana
West Glacier,Avalanche Gorge
Hungry Horse
Glacier National Park

I had planned a photo shoot photographing some of the iconic areas around Glacier National Park.Avalanche Gorge was a Christmas destination as well as my fav spot near Mcdonald Lodge.
I frequent the park a lot photographing landscapes and wildlife so I know the area so I planned for an amazing photo shoot requiring Mother Nature to provide snow and an amazing backdrop and I would provide a wreath.The snow was falling rather heavy this morning and I was looking for the perfect setup ex: background,lighting,flow of water.
It is always dark under the canopy of the Glacier trees and with snow falling it makes it rather tough to get a shot without over doing the off camera flash.
Peaks of sunlight would hit the flowing creek from time to time so trying to work out the bugs of the shot took some time.Overall it turned out to be an amazing shot using an off camera flash,tripod,a polarizer for filtering glare and my camera.

December 22, 2016
December 22, 2016
