Aged Golden Leaves

By Melissa Fague

NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D7000
9321928/1000000 sec. / ISO 4000
Delaware
Aged Golden Leaves is an abstract nature photograph of the sunshine boldly glimmering through the tree tops highlighting the autumn foliage and defining the thick branches of the tree. This nature photo is a composite image with grain effects and color enhancing done in Photoshop to give it an abstract or aged dream like feel.

January 11, 2017
January 27, 2016
