  Ancient Courtship

Can't beat the action on a prairie grouse lek! Challenging to photograph. Fast, responsive camera body, telephoto lens at least 200mm, high speed & capacity card, and ability to sit for hours in a cold blind required. With preparation, the time will fly by and fill up your CF or SD card.

Pair of greater prairie chickens on a booming ground during one of the first snow-free days of spring. Males "boom" on individual small territories through much of May. Dependent on large tracts of grassland, this species is vulnerable to loss and degradation of habitat, especially in recent years as agricultural land use intensifies.