  Magic of Dolomites

Dolomites
Falcade
Easy to find just follow the road down Valles pass and you'll get to the parking lot, after that continue trough the forest following the river until you reach this view.
Rushing trough the frozen fields of Val Venegia just to capture the beauty of sunset I was disappointed to see that I have completely missed the opportunity. The sunset was gone and I was nowhere near the mountains as I thought I am going to be.
My girlfriend and I continued forward to explore the rest of the valley. Then as we moved trough the cold forest jumping from one side of the river to another we stumbled at this scene here, and just in that moment the magic of alpenglow started to happen and set the mountains ablaze.
January 12, 2017
January 2, 2017