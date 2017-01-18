  One of Those Moments

Brief Directions

Devil's Canyon Overlook is in Montana, but is not accessible from the rest of the state. Instead, it can be reached via Highway 37 which starts about 1 mile east of Lovell, Wyoming. The road to the overlook will be on the right 2 miles after crossing into Montana.

Notes

Description

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is one of my favorite places and the best view is from the Devil's Canyon Overlook. This deep, rugged canyon is found in between the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains on the border of Montana and Wyoming. Throughout the canyon are found soaring raptors, bighorn sheep, and even a herd of wild horses. On this late July evening a thunderstorm moved off the mountains from the west just before sunset. The colors were spectacular as the storm died over the canyon. Lightning flashed across the sky, a hint of a rainbow tried to form, and the brilliant sky was reflected in the gently flowing river 1,000 feet below. Even my widest lens was not wide enough to capture it all, so I had to stitch together a panorama.