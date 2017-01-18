Home  /  Member Galleries  /  One of Those Moments
x-back-icon

One of Those Moments

  One of Those Moments
By Kevin Palmer

One of Those Moments

Equipment Info
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D750
2/1 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
Montana
Nearest Area
Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area
Town
Lovell, WY
Brief Directions

Devil's Canyon Overlook is in Montana, but is not accessible from the rest of the state. Instead, it can be reached via Highway 37 which starts about 1 mile east of Lovell, Wyoming. The road to the overlook will be on the right 2 miles after crossing into Montana.

Notes

The 2 campgrounds are open year round. This area is basically a desert and sees very little rain and snow. It's also very dark which makes it a great place for stargazing and astrophotography.

Description

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is one of my favorite places and the best view is from the Devil's Canyon Overlook. This deep, rugged canyon is found in between the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains on the border of Montana and Wyoming. Throughout the canyon are found soaring raptors, bighorn sheep, and even a herd of wild horses. On this late July evening a thunderstorm moved off the mountains from the west just before sunset. The colors were spectacular as the storm died over the canyon. Lightning flashed across the sky, a hint of a rainbow tried to form, and the brilliant sky was reflected in the gently flowing river 1,000 feet below. Even my widest lens was not wide enough to capture it all, so I had to stitch together a panorama.

Views
9
Favorites
0
Comments
0
Date Added
January 18, 2017
Date Taken
August 2, 2016
Report This Photo

Leave a Reply

Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×