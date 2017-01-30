  Between Storms

Brief Directions

Back in September, when I booked a trip to the Grand Canyon in late January, I'd hoped for snow. Little did I know we'd be arriving in the middle of a storm that many in the park said they'd never seen the likes of. We were there for five days, and it snowed every evening on us, except our last. For most of our stay, Highway 64 east of the village, and Hermit Road, were closed. The only way to take photos, was to hike the Rim Trail. Though beautiful when it wasn't snowing, it was quite challenging as the temperatures were in the 20's and below. The series of storms that passed through left 18” of snow.

This was shot on the Rim Trail, between Verkamp's Visitor Center and the South Rim Trail. A Common Raven enjoys a flight over the canyon between squalls. Forty minutes later it began snowing again, obscuring the view of the canyon.