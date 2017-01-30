Home  /  Member Galleries  /  Between Storms
x-back-icon

Between Storms

  Between Storms
By Mike Herdering

Between Storms

Equipment Info
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. PENTAX K-1
7965784/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
Arizona
Nearest Area
Grand Canyon
Town
Tusayan
Brief Directions

Going east or west on I40 go to Williams and head north on Highway 64 about 50 miles.

Notes

Shot with a Pentax K-1, HD PENTAX-D FA 28-105mm F3.5-5.6ED DC WR at 28mm, 1/250s, F19, ISO 400

Description

Back in September, when I booked a trip to the Grand Canyon in late January, I'd hoped for snow. Little did I know we'd be arriving in the middle of a storm that many in the park said they'd never seen the likes of. We were there for five days, and it snowed every evening on us, except our last. For most of our stay, Highway 64 east of the village, and Hermit Road, were closed. The only way to take photos, was to hike the Rim Trail. Though beautiful when it wasn't snowing, it was quite challenging as the temperatures were in the 20's and below. The series of storms that passed through left 18” of snow.

This was shot on the Rim Trail, between Verkamp's Visitor Center and the South Rim Trail. A Common Raven enjoys a flight over the canyon between squalls. Forty minutes later it began snowing again, obscuring the view of the canyon.

Views
43
Favorites
0
Comments
0
Date Added
January 30, 2017
Date Taken
January 30, 2017
Report This Photo
Location

Leave a Reply

Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×