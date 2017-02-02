Home  /  Member Galleries  /  Sunset in Piedade
Sunset in Piedade

  Sunset in Piedade
By Renato Machado

Sunset in Piedade

Equipment Info
Canon Canon EOS 60D
-1/1 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
International
Nearest Area
Armação da Piedade Beach
Town
Governador Celso Ramos
Brief Directions

Litoral de Santa Catarina in the South of Brazil, near Florianópolis

Description

The details in the clouds at golden hour make this composition quite attractive ... The rounded rocks resemble the Seychelles pattern ..

Views
33
Favorites
0
Comments
2
Date Added
February 2, 2017
Date Taken
January 25, 2017
2 Comments

