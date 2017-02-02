Lost in solitude
Canon Canon EOS 60D
-1/1 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
International
Nearest Area
Next Brava Beach
Town
Balneário de Camboriú
Brief Directions
Itajaí city..next Brava beach
Description
This beach is practically isolated due to the tide most of the day ... Without an adventure and much adrenaline to arrive at this beautiful place ... to take the photos of the sunrise, to enjoy and to return home happy by the result. Solidão beach in Itajaí on the coast of southern Brazil...
Views
34
Favorites
0
Comments
2
Date Added
February 2, 2017
Date Taken
January 25, 2017
2 Comments
I like the use of the rocks as leading lines.
Thanks Ernest for you comment..