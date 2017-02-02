Home  /  Member Galleries  /  Lost in solitude
Lost in solitude

By Renato Machado

Equipment Info
Canon Canon EOS 60D
-1/1 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
International
Nearest Area
Next Brava Beach
Town
Balneário de Camboriú
Brief Directions

Itajaí city..next Brava beach

Description

This beach is practically isolated due to the tide most of the day ... Without an adventure and much adrenaline to arrive at this beautiful place ... to take the photos of the sunrise, to enjoy and to return home happy by the result. Solidão beach in Itajaí on the coast of southern Brazil...

Views
34
Favorites
0
Comments
2
Date Added
February 2, 2017
Date Taken
January 25, 2017
