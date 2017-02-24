Sky Stalker
Canon Canon EOS 7D Mark II
8643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
Arkansas
Nearest Area
Grave Site Overlook
Town
Morrilton
Description
Sky Stalkers
Took a trip to Petit Jean State Park located in Morrilton, Arkansas to shoot some wild life, Captured this Buzzard flying high above the town below.
Photo by: Holly Devine
#wildlife #animals #buzzard #fly #wings #photography #birds — at Petit Jean State Park.
Date Added
February 24, 2017
Date Taken
February 23, 2017