"The Grand Sentinel"

I definitely would think this was my best shot from my time in El Chalten, and possibly all of Argentina and Chile, and it was also my first time getting up close to this amazing spire like mountain, Cerro Torre. It places high on my 'must climb list' as a mountaineer and alpinist. This is as seen from the end of Laguna Torre, approximately 9km horizontally from the summit, but also stands nearly 2,500m above where I took the photo.

I definitely found this difficult to shoot as making the mountain look as big as it really does in real life while also keeping my foreground in the shot like this was something that was hard to balance with the distortion from my wide angle lens but I definitely feel happy with how I've done.

This is also a 10 shot focus stack as the foreground piece of ice is only about 35cm from the front of the lens so required multiple exposures to be able to maintain sharpness throughout the entire image to present it as I saw it when I was there.

~ Sony A7II / Zeiss 16-35 F4 / 21mm / F8.0 / 1/5 Sec / ISO 100