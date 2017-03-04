Home  /  Member Galleries  /  Great Grey Owl in forest cover of cottonwood trees
Great Grey Owl in forest cover of cottonwood trees

  Great Grey Owl in forest cover of cottonwood trees
By moose henderson

Great Grey Owl in forest cover of cottonwood trees

Canon Canon EOS 7D Mark II
9643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
Wyoming
Grand Teton
Jackson, WY
In my opinion, it is unethical to bait or use calls for animal photography; patiently waiting for the animal to look in your direction is better for the animal, especially in winter when food supplies are few.

Great Grey Owl adult in forest of cottonwood trees near Grand Teton National Park in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

9
0
1
March 4, 2017
March 4, 2017
