Great Grey Owl in forest cover of cottonwood trees
Canon Canon EOS 7D Mark II
9643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
Wyoming
Nearest Area
Grand Teton
Town
Jackson, WY
Notes
In my opinion, it is unethical to bait or use calls for animal photography; patiently waiting for the animal to look in your direction is better for the animal, especially in winter when food supplies are few.
Description
Great Grey Owl adult in forest of cottonwood trees near Grand Teton National Park in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Date Added
March 4, 2017
Date Taken
March 4, 2017
1 Comment
Beautiful capture of the Grey. We have an area in Eastern Oregon in the Blue Mountains that is home to several Greys.