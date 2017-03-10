Home  /  Member Galleries  /  Soberanes Point Sunset, Big Sur
Soberanes Point Sunset, Big Sur

  Soberanes Point Sunset, Big Sur
By Susan Taylor

Soberanes Point Sunset, Big Sur

State/Province/Region
California
Nearest Area
Big Sur, California
Town
Carmel-By-The-Sea
Brief Directions

Drive South on Hwy 1 from Monterey to Garrapata State Park.

Notes

ISO 100, 24mm, f18, 1 sec
Canon 5DSr, Canon f2.8 24-70 II, B+W 82mm KSM Circular Polarizer MRC, B+W 82 mm 1.8 Neutral Density MRC 106M Filter 6 Stop, Really Right Stuff Tripod TVC-24L and a Really Right Stuff Ballhead BH-55.

Description

It was a bit frightening but spectacular at Soberanes Point during a beautiful high tide sunset at Garrapata State Park - Big Sur, CA two days ago. The steep paths were slippery and eroding from all the recent rains and flooding but for some reason it didn't stop from hiking in me this time.

Date Added
March 10, 2017
1 Comment

