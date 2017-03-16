Remembrance
Oregon
Columbia River Gorge Historical Highway
Cascade Locks
Follow I-84 East from Portland until you reach Exit 41 for Eagle Creek.
This viewpoint has since collapsed so the only way to view this waterfall is by hiking in from below or canyoneering.
Those of you that are familiar with this area are probably aware that this view of Metlako Falls is no longer possible due to a massive landslide that took place this winter. It just goes to show that landscapes are forever changing, and I think it really adds value to the photographs that we create.
March 16, 2017
February 24, 2017
That was one place I wanted to shoot last fall but never could find it. So sad as I really liked it.