Girls Of Brazil The Beginning…
Canon Canon EOS 40D
State/Province/Region
OT
Country
BR
Nearest Area
Santa Catarina
Town
Florianopolis
Description
I had never shot photos of people before but after seeing the beautiful women of Brazil decided I wanted to give it a try :) Here is the first girl I asked to make photos. She eagerly said yes and we shot the photos the next morning. This shot is one of the very first of the day and marked the beginning of one of the funnest projects I have ever participated in.
Views
280
Favorites
5
Comments
1
Date Added
August 23, 2010
Date Taken
August 23, 2010
1 Comment
good move…