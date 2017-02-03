Today’s Photo Of The Day is Gateway by Michael Ryan. Location: Mendocino County, CA.

“The first time I saw this scene with my own eyes I knew I wanted to return to capture an image at sunset,” explains Ryan. “Wearing hip waders, I snapped as many frames as I could while wave after wave poured through this amazing arch. Combine that with a perfectly framed sea stack as the horizon glowed after sunset and I was where I wanted to be.”

See more of Michael Ryan's photography at www.michaelryanphotography.com.

