Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Lorenzo Cassina

Photo Of The Day By Lorenzo Cassina

By Staff | February 28, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Glaciers Closeup by Lorenzo Cassina. Location: Alaska.
Photo By Lorenzo Cassina

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Glaciers Closeup by Lorenzo Cassina. Location: Alaska.

“By using a small tour vessel, we were able to get very close to the glaciers,” says Cassina. “Some may say this is dangerous, and it is, but the picture taken shows the intricate design made by Mother Nature, and I liked that opportunity and proximity.”

See more of Lorenzo Cassina’s photography at lorenzo-cassina.pixels.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Ice Cave With A View by Jason Matias. Location: Big Four Ice Caves, Washington.

Photo Of The Day By Jason Matias

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Fwukai-Quah-Super-Sunrise

Photo Of The Day by Fwukai Quah (4/10/2013)

Congratulations to Fwukai... Read More →
Pete-Pastika

Photo Of The Day By Pete Pastika

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Wahclella-Falls-by-Doug-Keder

Photo of the Day by Doug Keder

Today's Photo of the Day of... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×