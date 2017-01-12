Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Kathy Lichtendahl

Photo Of The Day By Kathy Lichtendahl

By Kristan Ashworth | January 12, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day of great gray owl is called “Coming in for a Landing” and was taken by Kathy Lichtendahl. Location: Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.
