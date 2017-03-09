Photo Of The Day by Michael Morse

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “One Of The Greats” by Michael Morse. Location: Roberts, Idaho.

“This great horned owl was perched on a snow-covered branch waiting for the morning sun to heat up the frozen Idaho landscape,” says Morse. “This photo is one of my favorites from this past year that I was able to capture. It was the middle of January and temps were around -15 below zero. The great horned owls were very active as they were still in hunting mode as the morning sun was trying to burn off a thick fog. This owl flew in and landed no more than 15 feet from us and sat perched on a snow-covered branch. I really liked how there were some yellow leaves still in the frame with those yellow eyes. This was just a fun day as this was the first trip my kids wanted to go out with me to look for owls as well, which just made the trip that much better.”

See more of Michael Morse’s photography at http://1-michael-morse.pixels.com/index.html.

