Hasselblad Announces Four New XCD lenses For The X1D

Coming in late June 2017, Hasselblad’s newest lens to join the XCD family will be the XCD 120mm Macro. The 120mm f/3.5 lens performs well with close-up photography up to a 1:2 image scale as well as situations where a longer focal length is needed, such as portrait work.

Later this year, photographers can expect the availability of the XCD 35-75mm Zoom, XCD 65mm and XCD 22mm Wide Angle lenses.

For more information, read the full press release below.

Combining Compact Format with the Highest Optical Quality

Following the hugely successful launch of the groundbreaking X1D in 2016, Hasselblad is delighted to introduce four new XCD lenses. The XCD 120mm Macro lens is the first to complement the existing XCD lens family, and will be available at the end of June 2017.

The exceptionally high performing 120mm f/3.5 lens brings together the compact format of the XCD range with the maximum optical quality across the frame with a flat image field. Providing a new versatility to the X1D user, the lens is suitable for both close-up work up to a 1:2 image scale, and also as a mid-range telephoto lens for portrait or other photography requiring a longer focal length. Auto or manual focusing goes from infinity to 1:2 without the need for extension tubes.

Like the other XCD lenses, XCD 120mm Macro lens has an integral central shutter offering a wide range of shutter speeds and full flash synchronization up to 1/2000th second.

Hasselblad Product Manager, Ove Bengtson commented: “The XCD 120mm Macro lens complements the existing XCD dedicated autofocus lenses which were developed to support optical quality and portability. This is the first addition to the X1D range of lenses in 2017 and we are excited to launch more lenses later in the year.”

Over the next 12 months, Hasselblad will also launch the XCD 35-75mm Zoom*, XCD 65mm*, and XCD 22mm Wide Angle* lenses. By the beginning of 2018, the X1D will have access to seven dedicated XCD lenses and all twelve HC/HCD lenses using the XH lens adapter.

* Detailed XCD specifications to be announced later this year. Specifications are subject to change.

For more information, visit Hasselblad online: www.hasselblad.com.