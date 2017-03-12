Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Earth Maker” by Vincent James. Location: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

“The incredible moment molten lava hits the Pacific Ocean as seen from the coast of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park,” describes James.

See more of Vincent James’ photography at www.vincentjames.net.

