Photo Of The Day By Bill Sisson

By Kristan Ashworth | January 14, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Huangshan Mountains by Bill Sisson. Location: Huangshan Mountains, China.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Huangshan Mountains" by Bill Sisson. Location: Huangshan Mountains, China.

“China's Huangshan Mountains, also known as the Yellow Mountains, are famous for their steep granite ridges and cloud formations,” says Sisson. “On cloudy days, the wind whisks clouds around the ridges, alternately revealing and hiding the many peaks.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

