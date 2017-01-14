Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Huangshan Mountains" by Bill Sisson. Location: Huangshan Mountains, China.

“China's Huangshan Mountains, also known as the Yellow Mountains, are famous for their steep granite ridges and cloud formations,” says Sisson. “On cloudy days, the wind whisks clouds around the ridges, alternately revealing and hiding the many peaks.”

