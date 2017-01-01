Today’s Photo Of The Day is Ice Cave With A View by Jason Matias. Location: Big Four Ice Caves, Washington.

“I spent about an hour in the ice cave with my friend and my dog,” explains Matias. “At the back of the cave is a waterfall with a skylight that remains among the most surreal experiences of my life. As I was leaving, I saw the sky softening and the pink hues on lips of the clouds. I made it about as far as the trees before turning back toward the cave. I had that feeling that this was going to be special. So, I waited and counted, with trepidation, the cave kisses dropping on me and my camera. On December 27th, a day after I was here, an avalanche occurred in this cave.”

To see more of Jason Matias’ photography, visit www.jasonmatias.com.

