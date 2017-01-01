Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Jason Matias

Photo Of The Day By Jason Matias

By Kristan Ashworth | January 1, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Ice Cave With A View by Jason Matias. Location: Big Four Ice Caves, Washington.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Ice Cave With A View by Jason Matias. Location: Big Four Ice Caves, Washington.

“I spent about an hour in the ice cave with my friend and my dog,” explains Matias. “At the back of the cave is a waterfall with a skylight that remains among the most surreal experiences of my life. As I was leaving, I saw the sky softening and the pink hues on lips of the clouds. I made it about as far as the trees before turning back toward the cave. I had that feeling that this was going to be special. So, I waited and counted, with trepidation, the cave kisses dropping on me and my camera. On December 27th, a day after I was here, an avalanche occurred in this cave.”

To see more of Jason Matias’ photography, visit www.jasonmatias.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests.

