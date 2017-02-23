Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Stacy Howell

Photo Of The Day By Stacy Howell

By Staff | February 23, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Ice Fishing” by Stacy Howell. Location: Farmington Bay Wildlife Management Area, Utah.
Photo By Stacy Howell

“Blue Herons fishing along the sliver of open water in the ice,” describes Howell.

See more of Stacy Howell’s photography at www.howellnaturephotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

