Iconic Locations Assignment Winner Dave Wilcoxson

By Kristan Ashworth | January 10, 2017
Photo By Dave Wilcoxson

Congratulations to Dave Wilcoxson for winning the recent Iconic Locations photo assignment with his image, “Tunnel View – Clearing.”

“This shot was taken in late October 2016 while on a trip to California for work,” says Wilcoxson. “This being my first trip and only having a day-and-a-half in Yosemite made for a sprint from one iconic location to the next. We arrived at Tunnel View just before dark as the rain and clouds that had plagued us all day were clearing. For a flatlander from Indiana, it was like Christmas morning.”

See more of Dave Wilcoxson’s photography at davewilcoxson.smugmug.com.

Equipment & Settings: Nikon D7000, Nikon Nikkor 18-200mm, ƒ/11, multiple bracketed exposures between 0.5 and 3 seconds, HDR combined in Lightroom, ISO 100.

