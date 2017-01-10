Congratulations to Dave Wilcoxson for winning the recent Iconic Locations photo assignment with his image, “Tunnel View – Clearing.”
“This shot was taken in late October 2016 while on a trip to California for work,” says Wilcoxson. “This being my first trip and only having a day-and-a-half in Yosemite made for a sprint from one iconic location to the next. We arrived at Tunnel View just before dark as the rain and clouds that had plagued us all day were clearing. For a flatlander from Indiana, it was like Christmas morning.”
Iconic Locations Assignment Winner Dave Wilcoxson
See more of Dave Wilcoxson’s photography at davewilcoxson.smugmug.com.
Equipment & Settings: Nikon D7000, Nikon Nikkor 18-200mm, ƒ/11, multiple bracketed exposures between 0.5 and 3 seconds, HDR combined in Lightroom, ISO 100.
