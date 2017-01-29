Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Illustrious” by Gary Fua. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

“Everyone wants to shoot a picture of an iconic place,” says Fua. “I would say Half Dome is one of those. I wanted my shot of Half Dome to be something special and would remain in my memory. I believe this shot is the one—the cotton balls of snow in the foreground makes it so special.”

See more of Gary Fua's photography at www.flickr.com/photos/east-wind

