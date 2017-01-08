Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Jay Cooke Star Trails” by Beau Liddell. Location: Jay Cooke State Park, Minnesota.

“Stars trailing over the St. Louis River Valley at Jay Cooke State Park near Carlton, Minnesota,” writes Liddell. “This shot is a time-lapse comprised of 41, 2-minute exposures.”

