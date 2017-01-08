Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Beau Liddell

Photo Of The Day By Beau Liddell

By Kristan Ashworth | January 8, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Jay Cooke Star Trails” by Beau Liddell. Location: Jay Cooke State Park, Minnesota.

“Stars trailing over the St. Louis River Valley at Jay Cooke State Park near Carlton, Minnesota,” writes Liddell. “This shot is a time-lapse comprised of 41, 2-minute exposures.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

