Join Art Wolfe’s “Photography As Art” Broadcast Tomorrow

One of the top nature photographers working today, Art Wolfe will share his insights into what elevates a photograph from forgettable to powerful and emotionally evocative in his Creative Live broadcast, "Photography As Art."

You can watch the session live for free on Friday, March 10, 2017, starting at 9 a.m. Pacific. After the broadcast, the session will be available for on-demand access from Creative Live for a fee.

The session will cover topics including:

How to maximize photographic opportunities while traveling to unique and beautiful photographic destinations.

The best ways to take those special images efficiently and economically.

His favorite technological advances and how he uses them to enhance his creative vision.

To view broadcast live, you'll need to RSVP:

https://www.creativelive.com/courses/photography-as-art-art-wolfe.