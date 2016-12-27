Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Kathleen Wasselle Croft

By Kristan Ashworth | December 27, 2016 | 0 Number of Comments
Today's Photo Of The Day is Volcano Glow by Kathleen Wasselle Croft. Location: Jokulsarlon Lake, Iceland.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Volcano Glow" by Kathleen Wasselle Croft. Location: Jokulsarlon Lake, Iceland.

“This image is natural,” says Croft. “There was no blending or compositing, just minor sharpening and saturation adjustments.” Regarding the time of capture, she explains, “On this crazy night, there was a slight Aurora turning the sky green with the glow of the Bardabunga Volcano in the background. A lenticular cloud was being illuminated by the rising full moon and the stones just led me right in. Here the earth, the sky, the fire, the ice, the air and the moon all came together to create this crazy image.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

