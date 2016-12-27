Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Volcano Glow" by Kathleen Wasselle Croft. Location: Jokulsarlon Lake, Iceland.

“This image is natural,” says Croft. “There was no blending or compositing, just minor sharpening and saturation adjustments.” Regarding the time of capture, she explains, “On this crazy night, there was a slight Aurora turning the sky green with the glow of the Bardabunga Volcano in the background. A lenticular cloud was being illuminated by the rising full moon and the stones just led me right in. Here the earth, the sky, the fire, the ice, the air and the moon all came together to create this crazy image.”

