Photo Of The Day By Douglas Croft

By Kristan Ashworth | January 9, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments

Today’s Photo Of The Day of a lion is titled “King of the Beasts” by Douglas Croft. Location: Kruger National Park, South Africa.

See more of Douglas Croft’s photography at www.douglascroftimages.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

