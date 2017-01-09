Today’s Photo Of The Day is “King of the Beasts” by Douglas Croft. Location: Kruger National Park, South Africa.

See more of Douglas Croft’s photography at www.douglascroftimages.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.