Photo Of The Day By Simon Lau

By Kristan Ashworth | January 7, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Laguna Lake Sunset by Simon Lau. Location: Laguna Lake, Elk Grove, CA.
Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

