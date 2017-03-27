Landscape Abstractions Assignment Winner Jennifer Renwick

Congratulations to Jennifer Renwick for winning the recent Landscape Abstractions Assignment with the image, “Pink Peaks.”

“I spent some time recently in Death Valley, California, and fell in love with photographing sand dunes,” says Renwick. “There’s something intoxicating about their curves, textures and shadows that draw my eye in every time I photograph them. The thing that I like most about photographing them is that you can achieve many different looks with the same dunes depending on different lighting and weather conditions. On this evening, I headed down to the Mesquite Dunes around sunset and parked up on a dirt road across the road from the dunes to get an elevated view of the dune field. I was using my Tamron 150-600mm lens to zoom in and photograph patterns. I liked the way that these dunes flowed, and they looked very abstract. When the sun had set, there was an incredible amount of pink glow that the dunes picked up. The magic few minutes after the sun has set can create some wonderful soft, glowing light that reflects off the dunes. They were so smooth and creamy looking, almost reminding me of meringue when it’s being mixed in a bowl. The pink highlights with the cooler blue shadows made for a nice color flow. I like how at first glance, it might take the viewer a minute to assess that they are sand dunes. Photography is about telling a story, and abstracts can take on whatever meaning that the viewer wants to create. This is what makes photographing scenes like this fun and interesting!”

See more of Jennifer Renwick’s photography at www.abovethetimberlinephotography.com, and follow her on Facebook, 500px and Instagram.