Last Frame: A Hare-Raising Encounter

Spending summers in Ellesmere Island, Nunavut, in Canada’s High Arctic provided wildlife photographer Fred Lemire with plenty of bright nights for photographing wildlife. One such night, he was visited by a drove of arctic hares. “This sudden gathering told me that something was about to happen,” he recalls. “A few minutes later, I spotted the mother. When she reached her babies, they all start nursing at the same time, in a half-circle position, for about 30 seconds. Then the action started. The mother hare suddenly bolted from the young hares, which then started to jump and bounce around in all directions, sometimes as high as three-and-a-half feet from the ground! This sudden burst of energy was amazing to watch. It was like they received an energy boost from the milk. A few minutes later, they all left in their own direction. Following this encounter, I noticed this behavior two or three times per day. It was pretty fun to watch.”

Canon EOS-1D X, Canon EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM, Gitzo carbon fiber tripod, Jobu ballhead. Exposure: 1/2500 sec., ƒ/5.6, ISO 400.