Last Frame: Road Block

By Staff | February 27, 2017
Road Block By Grady McGinnis
Photo By Grady McGinnis

The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Denver, Colorado, spans 15,000 acres and is home to over 330 species of animals, including bison, which were introduced to the refuge in 2007. Grady McGinnis had a close encounter with a herd that made the road impassable.

“My original intention was to photograph whitetail and mule deer that the refuge is home to, but while driving over to a spot where I commonly see deer, I came across the bison herd standing in the middle of the road,” recalls McGinnis. “The bison are very used to vehicles, so they pay little or no attention to cars passing by. This allowed me to get close enough to the bison so I could use my wide-angle lens to capture the entire environment surrounding them. The bison in the center of the photo was licking the salt off the road and looked up at me for a split second. Mixed with fog and the sunrise, it made for a great photo.”

To see more of Grady McGinnis’s work, visit gradymcginnisphotography.com.

Nikon D610, AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR at 32mm. Exposure: 1/1600 sec., ƒ/5, ISO 320.

