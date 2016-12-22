Last Frame: A Weddell Seal Giggles

“In my photographic career specializing in polar regions, I’ve landed on Half Moon Island in the South Shetland Islands of the Antarctic Peninsula dozens of times. Quite often we can find Weddell seals resting on the pebble beaches around the island. Seals usually come to land to rest and digest after spending time in the water fishing. In order to capture any kind of behavior, you have to be very patient and simply sit, wait and be ready when the action starts, as it might last just a few seconds—just the time it takes for a quick yawn.”

To see more of Daisy Gilardini’s photography, visit daisygilardini.com.

Nikon D810, AF-S NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR. Exposure: 1/1000 sec., ƒ/9, ISO 640.