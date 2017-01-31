Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Les Zeppelin Baran

Photo Of The Day By Les Zeppelin Baran

By Kristan Ashworth | January 31, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Mono Bay by Les Zeppelin Baran. Location: Mono Lake, Eastern Sierra, California.
Photo By Les Zeppelin Baran

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Mono Bay by Les Zeppelin Baran. Location: Mono Lake, Eastern Sierra, California.

“Everything about this place is unique,” says Baran. “The Eastern Sierra has a legendary light; the sunrises and sunsets are absolutely amazing. It has the most inspirational rock formations for any photographer. The weather can surprise you with fantastic clouds and heavy wind, making waves on the lake!”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Twinkle Twinkle” by Brandon Bonafede. Location: Yosemite National Park, CA.

Photo Of The Day By Brandon Bonafede

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Jeff-Bartelt

Photo Of The Day By Jeff Bartelt

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Chris-Mcnaught-Snow-Geese-62

Photo Of The Day by Chris Mcnaught

Chris Mcnaught's photo works... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Pot of Gold by Dan Wheeler. Location: Sugar Loaf State Park, California.

Photo Of The Day By Dan Wheeler

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×