Photo Of The Day By Les Zeppelin Baran

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Mono Bay by Les Zeppelin Baran. Location: Mono Lake, Eastern Sierra, California.

“Everything about this place is unique,” says Baran. “The Eastern Sierra has a legendary light; the sunrises and sunsets are absolutely amazing. It has the most inspirational rock formations for any photographer. The weather can surprise you with fantastic clouds and heavy wind, making waves on the lake!”

