Photo Of The Day By Rebecca Gillum

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moonset Zabriskie Point” by Rebecca Gillum. Location: Death Valley National Park, CA.

“By luck, I was in Death Valley during the November 2016 super moon,” says Gillum. “So getting up early to catch the supermoon setting behind Zabriskie Point was a no brainer. It's just what you do so you don't miss a moment like this!”

