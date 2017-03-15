Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Rebecca Gillum

Photo Of The Day By Rebecca Gillum

By Staff | March 15, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moonset Zabriskie Point” by Rebecca Gillum. Location: Death Valley National Park, CA.
Photo By Rebecca Gillum

“By luck, I was in Death Valley during the November 2016 super moon,” says Gillum. “So getting up early to catch the supermoon setting behind Zabriskie Point was a no brainer. It's just what you do so you don't miss a moment like this!”

