Motivational Moments Assignment Winner Zeralda La Grange

By Staff | March 13, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Photo By Zeralda La Grange

Congratulations to Zeralda La Grange for winning the recent Motivational Moments Assignment with the image, “Ascension.”

“I made this picture early one foggy morning at Lake Martin/Cypress Island Preserve, which is in Breaux Bridge, LA,” says La Grange. “I actually went with the intention to practice shooting landscapes in the fog. However, I became totally sidetracked with the birds. There were just so many and not just egrets. There were cormorants and anahingas, as well. Egrets are so incredibly common that it almost gets tiresome trying to photograph them. It’s a challenge to come up with a unique perspective of egrets. However, I thought the fog might help add a nice layer to the image. I handheld my Canon 7D with a Tamron 150-600mm G2 lens. (Yes, handheld. It gives me quite the workout, but I’m just not a big fan of tripods and monopods. I use them only when I absolutely have to). It really was one of those serendipitous moments, being in the right place at the right time. I managed to capture this egret flying upwards with its outstretched wings; it was almost like a chorus of Hallelujah the way it shot upwards. It very much felt like being in nature’s cathedral. I didn’t realize until I got home and started going through photos that I had captured anything so magical.”

See more of Zeralda La Grange’s work at azeecreation.com and 500px.com/zeralda.

