Photo Of The Day By Max Foster

By Staff | March 13, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Ethereal” by Max Foster. Location: Oregon.
Photo By Max Foster

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Ethereal" by Max Foster. Location: Oregon.

“Beautiful soft light accentuates the beauty of Mt. Hood in Oregon,” describes Foster.

See more of Max Foster’s photography at maxfosterphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

