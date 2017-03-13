Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Ethereal” by Max Foster. Location: Oregon.

“Beautiful soft light accentuates the beauty of Mt. Hood in Oregon,” describes Foster.

See more of Max Foster’s photography at maxfosterphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.