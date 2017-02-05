Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Suzanne Mathia

Photo Of The Day By Suzanne Mathia

By Staff | February 5, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mt. Redoubt Morning” by Suzanne Mathia. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.
Photo By Suzanne Mathia

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Mount Redoubt Morning by Suzanne Mathia. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“Although I was there photographing bears along Lake Clark, the scenery upstaged the wildlife, especially on this magical morning,” says Mathia. “Taken from our small boat on a chilly fall morning as the fog lifted.”

See more of Suzanne Mathia's photography at www.suzannemathiaphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

