Today’s Photo Of The Day is "This Must Be Heaven" by Vincent James. Location: Mount Tamalpais State Park, California.

“Heavenly fog streams in from the Pacific Ocean at sunset and over the hills of Mount Tamalpais, California,” explains James.

See more of Vincent James’ photography at www.vincentjames.net.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.