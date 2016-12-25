Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Vincent James

Photo Of The Day By Vincent James

December 25, 2016
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “This Must Be Heaven” by Vincent James. Location: Mount Tamalpais State Park, California.
Photo By Vincent James

Today’s Photo Of The Day is "This Must Be Heaven" by Vincent James. Location: Mount Tamalpais State Park, California.

“Heavenly fog streams in from the Pacific Ocean at sunset and over the hills of Mount Tamalpais, California,” explains James.

See more of Vincent James’ photography at www.vincentjames.net.

