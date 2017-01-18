Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Jim Shoemaker

Photo Of The Day By Jim Shoemaker

By Kristan Ashworth | January 18, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is The Needles by Jim Shoemaker. Location: Custer State Park, South Dakota.
Photo By Jim Shoemaker

To see more of Jim Shoemaker's photography, follow him on Facebook.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

