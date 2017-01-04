Nikon D5600 U.S. Availability Announced

The 24.2-megapixel Nikon D5600 is available in the U.S. this month and offers users an easy way to automatically transfer images from their camera to a compatible smart device with the SnapBridge feature. Touchscreen operation is available through the 3.2 inch Vari-angle LCD monitor. There’s also continuous shooting at 5 frames-per-second and a 39-point autofocus system, and challenging light situations are no match for the expanded wide 100-25,600 ISO range. The D5600 also features a new time-lapse mode and special effects modes. Several kits are available: $699.95 body only; $799.95 with the AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm ƒ/3.5-5.6G VR lens; $1,149.95 for the two-lens kit that includes the AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm ƒ/3.5-5.6G VR and AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm ƒ/4.5-6.3G ED; $1,199.95 with a AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens.

Nikon’s Coolpix W100 and A300 are also now available in the U.S. The waterproof and shockproof W100 has a 3x optical zoom NIKKOR lens and a 13.2 megapixel sensor, shoots full HD videos and has intelligent features such as Underwater Face Framing.

The A300 is equipped with a wide-angle 25mm equivalent NIKKOR lens and features a 20.1 megapixel sensor, making it an ultra compact option for shooting landscapes. It also offers an 8x optical zoom and 16x Dynamic Fine Zoom, 720/30p HD movie recording, a 4-axis Hybrid VR system to reduce camera shake and Target Finding AF for tracking subjects.

Both the W100 and A300 are equipped with SnapBridge. Available in February 2017, the Coolpix W100 will retail for $159.95 and will be available in blue and white, and the Coolpix A300 will come in silver for $139.95.

To learn more, visit www.nikonusa.com and read the press release on the D5600 below.

•••

IGNITE THE ARTIST WITHIN: CAPTURE CREATIVELY, SHARE EASILY WITH THE NEW NIKON D5600

The Nikon D5600 is a Compact Creative Companion that Delivers Stunning Clarity, Impressive Performance and the Ability to Share via Nikon SnapBridge

LAS VEGAS, NV (January 4, 2017 at 10:01 A.M. EST / 7:01 A.M. PST) -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the U.S. availability of the compact and lightweight Nikon D5600, a connected DSLR camera for those ready to step up their photography and unleash their inner artist by creating captivating images that deserve to be shared. The 24.2-megapixel D5600 features Nikon SnapBridge, which allows users to easily and automatically transfer images directly from their camera to a compatible smart device, making it simple to share amazing images with friends and family.

“The Nikon D5600 is the latest camera in Nikon’s popular D5000 series—a camera line that represents a stepping stone for photographers who want to further explore their creative boundaries,” said Kosuke Kawaura, Director of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc. “Now with Nikon SnapBridge, users can easily upload and share images with their friends and family, showcasing what and who they love. With the introduction of Nikon’s D5600, Nikon demonstrates our commitment to providing an attainable and highly capable camera option for photographers of all skill levels.”

The Nikon D5600 offers users the creativity and performance benefits of DSLR photography, including amazing image quality, the ability to isolate foreground from background, full manual controls, incredible low-light performance and a class-leading autofocus (AF) system. For those looking to travel the world or capture their child’s birthday party, the Nikon D5600 offers a full suite of creative effects, robust features and controls, a touchscreen Vari-angle LCD monitor and enhanced video features.

Seamless Connectivity Through Nikon SnapBridge: Nikon SnapBridge makes it easier than ever to share photos wirelessly through Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) technology. By establishing a constant connection between the Nikon D5600 and a compatible smart device, images can be sent from the camera automatically, ready to share. SnapBridge also makes it possible to seamlessly upload images to the cloud (Nikon Image Space) via compatible smart device. Additionally, SnapBridge connectivity allow users to shoot remotely or easily transfer movies to a compatible smart device by leveraging the camera’s built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

Nikon SnapBridge makes it easier than ever to share photos wirelessly through Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) technology. By establishing a constant connection between the Nikon D5600 and a compatible smart device, images can be sent from the camera automatically, ready to share. SnapBridge also makes it possible to seamlessly upload images to the cloud (Nikon Image Space) via compatible smart device. Additionally, SnapBridge connectivity allow users to shoot remotely or easily transfer movies to a compatible smart device by leveraging the camera’s built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. Performance that Keeps Pace with Creativity: The 24.2-megapixel high-resolution CMOS sensor helps deliver excellent image quality and sharp images with color and clarity that blow away images taken with a mobile device, while the EXPEED 4 image processor offers powerful performance and prolongs battery life. Continuous shooting at 5 frames-per-second (fps) and a 39-point autofocus system helps capture fleeting moments and fast-moving subjects with ease. The Nikon D5600 is a great companion for those looking to capture and share life’s special moments, especially when combined with the distinct perspective of NIKKOR lenses.

The 24.2-megapixel high-resolution CMOS sensor helps deliver excellent image quality and sharp images with color and clarity that blow away images taken with a mobile device, while the EXPEED 4 image processor offers powerful performance and prolongs battery life. Continuous shooting at 5 frames-per-second (fps) and a 39-point autofocus system helps capture fleeting moments and fast-moving subjects with ease. The Nikon D5600 is a great companion for those looking to capture and share life’s special moments, especially when combined with the distinct perspective of NIKKOR lenses. Amazing Low-Light Performance: The Nikon D5600 also provides users the capability to shoot in challenging light with an expanded wide 100-25,600 ISO range. The ability to use higher shutter speeds with minimal illumination gives users the tools to capture brighter, sharper images.

The Nikon D5600 also provides users the capability to shoot in challenging light with an expanded wide 100-25,600 ISO range. The ability to use higher shutter speeds with minimal illumination gives users the tools to capture brighter, sharper images. Creative Features: From down to a child’s perspective to a shot above a crowd, it’s easy to compose from any angle with the 3.2-inch 1.037k-dot touchscreen Vari-angle LCD. Various in-camera shooting and special effects modes, manual controls and a new time-lapse mode allow users to take creativity to a new level and help capture a special moment with ease.

Price and Availability

The Nikon D5600 will be available in the U.S. in January 2017 for the suggested retail price (SRP) of $799.95 with the AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens. It will also be available in a two-lens kit option, including the AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR and AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED lenses, for $1,149.95 SRP. Additionally, the Nikon D5600 will be sold as a body only for $699.95 SRP or with an AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens for $1,199.95 SRP. For more information on the Nikon D5600 as well as the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.