Photo Of The Day By Dana Warnquist

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “North Face of Denali” by Dana Warnquist. Location: Denali National Park and Preserve.

“Denali National Park and Preserve encompasses six million acres of tundra, spruce forest, and glaciers—hard to fathom!” says Warnquist. “Its centerpiece is Denali. I was awestruck.”

See more of Dana Warnquist’s photography at www.danemarkphotoart.com.

