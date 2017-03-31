Photo Of The Day By Lace Andersen

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Passion Fruit Flower by Lace Andersen. Location: Hawaii.

“I have over 100 of these in my backyard,” writes Andersen. “Figured I should take a photo of them. I used my extension tubes on my 16-35mm as an experiment.”

See more of Lace Andersen’s photography at www.lacephotos.com.

