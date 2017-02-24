Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Patterns Of Winter Assignment Winner YANK

Patterns Of Winter Assignment Winner YANK

Patterns Of Winter Assignment Winner YANK
Photo By YANK

Congratulations to photographer YANK for winning the recent Patterns Of Winter Assignment with the image, “Frosty Dance.” Shot with a Canon EOS 1100D and Sigma 70-300mm lens in France’s Vanoise National Park, the photographer describes the image as a “frosty dance, a touch of ephemeral on an abstract choreography...”

See more of YANK’s photography at www.yank-photography.com and on Facebook.

Looking for some photography inspiration? Check out our current assignment here.

 

