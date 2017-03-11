Today’s Photo Of The Day is Perfect Protected Place by David Rein. Location: Summer Lake Wildlife Area, Oregon.

Rein describes the image as “tundra swans resting in the middle of a lake of thin ice.”

See more of David Rein’s photography at davereinphoto.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.