Photo Of The Day By David Rein

By Staff | March 11, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Perfect Protected Place by David Rein. Location: Summer Lake Wildlife Area, Oregon.
Photo By David Rein

Rein describes the image as “tundra swans resting in the middle of a lake of thin ice.”

See more of David Rein’s photography at davereinphoto.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

