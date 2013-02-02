Home  /  4th Annual The Great Outdoors  /  Broken Bridge
x-back-icon

Broken Bridge

  Broken Bridge
By Andy Griner

Broken Bridge

Equipment Info
KONICA MINOLTA MAXXUM 5D
State/Province/Region
GA
Country
US
Nearest Area
Tugalo River
Town
Toccoa
Brief Directions

The old 123 Highway bridge between Georgia and South Carolina. Between the cities of Toccoa,Ga. and Westminister South Carolina.

Description

Morning image after rain for 4 days,caught the rising sun and fog from Lake Hartwell. I believe a once in a life time shot,the conditions will never be the same again

Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
February 2, 2013
Date Taken
February 2, 2013
Report This Photo

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Outdoor Photographer
©2013 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×