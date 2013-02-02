Broken Bridge
KONICA MINOLTA MAXXUM 5D
State/Province/Region
GA
Country
US
Nearest Area
Tugalo River
Town
Toccoa
Brief Directions
The old 123 Highway bridge between Georgia and South Carolina. Between the cities of Toccoa,Ga. and Westminister South Carolina.
Description
Morning image after rain for 4 days,caught the rising sun and fog from Lake Hartwell. I believe a once in a life time shot,the conditions will never be the same again
Date Added
February 2, 2013
Date Taken
February 2, 2013
WOW! Amazing shot of the broken bridges, AND the Photographer is my Grandfather. Hi Papa!