Photo Of The Day By Andrew Ketsdever

March 16, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Great Gray Owl in a Snowstorm” by Andrew Ketsdever. Location: Yellowstone National Park, WY.
“Great Gray Owl perched in a meadow surrounded by evergreens in Yellowstone National Park,” describes Ketsdever. “The owl, fresh off a nearby hunt, took a break as the snow began to fall. These surreal moments are the motivation for my wildlife photography. Just me, the owl and the falling snow. Silence in the middle of Yellowstone is a special thing.”

See more of Andrew Ketsdever’s photography at uncivilizednature.smugmug.com.

