Photo Of The Day By Beth Young

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Milky Way Over Bonsai Rock” by Beth Young. Location: Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

“The light and colors the camera picks up that the human eye cannot see never ceases to amaze, such as the light on the horizon, which was a combination of light pollution as well as the sun below the horizon,” says Young. “I used the Photopills app to determine when the Milky Way would be vertical and in a location that rises from the best angle of Bonsai Rock, off Lake Tahoe's eastern shore.”

See more of Beth Young’s photography at www.optimalfocusphotography.com.

