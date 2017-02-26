Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Beth Young

Photo Of The Day By Beth Young

By Staff | February 26, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Cook’s Meadow Winter Sunrise” by Beth Young. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.
Young describes the image: “Robust precipitation in the Yosemite Valley made for beautiful sunrise reflections in Cook's Meadow on a cold winter morning.”

