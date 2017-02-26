Photo Of The Day By Beth Young

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Cook’s Meadow Winter Sunrise” by Beth Young. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

Young describes the image: “Robust precipitation in the Yosemite Valley made for beautiful sunrise reflections in Cook's Meadow on a cold winter morning.”

